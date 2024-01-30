 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 30 January 2024

Patch Notes 0.8.1.1

Patch Notes 0.8.1.1

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.1.1 (01/31/2024)

-Increased the boss track spawn rate.
-Fixed wrong image when creating boss layout.
-Fixed wrong class image.
-Fixed the empty portal area on Luino's Sanctum.
-Fixed non transparent walls on Luino's Sanctum.
-Fixed the problem where Gambit didn't give double and triple rewards.
-Fixed the problem where skill damage appliers were stacking.
-Reduced lootpod spawn rate.
-Lootpods don't spawn on Mini maps anymore.
-Fixed the problem where Lasher's grand items were disappearing.

