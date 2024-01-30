Patch Notes 0.8.1.1

You can join Discord server here.

Shades of Rayna Update 0.8.1.1 (01/31/2024)

-Increased the boss track spawn rate.

-Fixed wrong image when creating boss layout.

-Fixed wrong class image.

-Fixed the empty portal area on Luino's Sanctum.

-Fixed non transparent walls on Luino's Sanctum.

-Fixed the problem where Gambit didn't give double and triple rewards.

-Fixed the problem where skill damage appliers were stacking.

-Reduced lootpod spawn rate.

-Lootpods don't spawn on Mini maps anymore.

-Fixed the problem where Lasher's grand items were disappearing.