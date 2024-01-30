Lost Paws January Updates

Hello Dog Lovers!

We have released two new updates this month 0.6.9 and 0.7.0. Some highlights include updated controller support, improved physics for certain objects, and a new chew toy for the doggo to play with. Let's get into it!

Previously, the game had an issue where if you have more then one controller detected in your PC the UI and doggo controls would go haywire with flickering buttons and inability to do anything. We have now overhauled the system to support any number of gaming peripherals without having any kind of issues. We still only support Xinput controllers natively but we now allow for full-swapping between controller and keyboard and mouse whenever you like in the game. We even have added a dynamic help page to show help based on how you accessed the help page. All strange input errors should now be resolved. If anything else is not right with the controls when you play the game feel free to reach out to us on the forums.

Improved Object Physics

Both updates change how physics operates with various objects in the game. The biggest of these is the NPCs. When they ragdoll, if another NPC hits them while they are downed they will continue ragdolling. An example can be seen below:

In addition to that the shopping carts have been more refined and even given new sounds. To top it off the basketball has had adjustments made to make it spin faster and more easily making it an even better device for chaos!

New Chew Toy

We also added a new wearable you can find hidden in Doggo City. Doggo can now run around and be forever happy with the new chew toy!

More Additions and Bug Fixes

Here is a full list of changes made that were not mentioned above:

Pizza guy NPC will now persist in the game like Dog Lover.

Slightly modified bridge steak Item inventory icon

Add more functionality to Vet Lady

Improve NavAgent Priority for Crowds + safety anti-stuck code

Modified the size of the traffic cone-like object near Reading Glasses

Fixed visuals of Donut Lady's Cart

Added more tutorial explanation for how Achievements give you Milestone Points

Improve item text descriptions

Thanks for reading the story! If you have any feedback, please feel free to join our discord! We will talk about our new plans for Lost PAws soon so stay tuned for that. See you all in the next one!