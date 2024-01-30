 Skip to content

Droneboi: Conquest update for 30 January 2024

0.8 The Workshop Update

30 January 2024

  • Online vehicle workshop
  • New preset (example) vehicles to guide new players
  • Reworked saving and loading of vehicles internally and UI
  • Gave all paid add-on related content a more distinctive purple color
  • Applied the previously introduced new UI features to chat panel
  • Vehicles with overlapping blocks unable to save will now tell you which block is overlapping
  • Search field for loading vehicles in the editor
  • Fixed wedges sometimes flipping after a block was destroyed on the same segment

