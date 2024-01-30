- Online vehicle workshop
- New preset (example) vehicles to guide new players
- Reworked saving and loading of vehicles internally and UI
- Gave all paid add-on related content a more distinctive purple color
- Applied the previously introduced new UI features to chat panel
- Vehicles with overlapping blocks unable to save will now tell you which block is overlapping
- Search field for loading vehicles in the editor
- Fixed wedges sometimes flipping after a block was destroyed on the same segment
Droneboi: Conquest update for 30 January 2024
0.8 The Workshop Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2112361 Depot 2112361
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update