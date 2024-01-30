 Skip to content

Killer Bean Playtest update for 30 January 2024

Playtest v002j - Major memory and performance update

30 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • massively reduced the amount of memory and hard drive space the playtest uses.
  • now supports low end PC's much better, with big frame rate boosts
  • reduced frame rate drops when things spawn, like the Armored Truck.
  • some other bug fixes.

