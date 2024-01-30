Version 0.7.1 Update

_

Patch Notes

Changes:

Union Passport should now correctly restock at the Emporium of Oddities. Players can now buy as many Union Passports as their hearts desire.

Shops should now restock after some time.

Added a new quest stage to the "Safe Passage" quest. Now, if the player talks to the border guard, their quest log will update with a hint.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed a bug where the factory in the Clockwork Kingdom's corrupted area was not unlockable with the right key.

Fixed the entrance to the Lost City of Progress not having any clipping.

Fixed a bug that was causing Hallowshire's low-detail LOD structures not appearing when in different regions.

Fixed a bug that was preventing quests from advancing if the quest was trying to remove an item that was not in the player's inventory.

Fixed a bug that was preventing The Entombed One from spawning once the Endless' quest-line had reached one of its two endings.

And as always, please post any issues you come across or feedback you may have in the Discussion Forums.