- We have reworked the values for all attachments to be more unique while leveling the weapons. Attachments will now mostly effect a single stat until the final attachment.
- We have removed rarity from attachments as it felt like it was forcing players to choose a rarity over the values they wanted.
- We have now added a stats number value to the right of each stats bar when customizing weapons. This is for those of you who want to see the exact number change when modifying weapons.
- A "Pierce" icon has been added to pistols, shotguns, and snipers. Pistols and shotguns will Pierce 1 zombie, while Snipers will piece 2 zombies.
Zombie Builder Defense 2 update for 30 January 2024
The Attachment Rework Patch!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
