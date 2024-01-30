1º Major Update: Survivor Cells

Hello everyone, a Big Update has arrived for you!
Major Highlights:
- New Turret - Caliber
- New Cell - Mine
- New Viruses
- New Super Bacteria
- New Pills
- New Bacteria
- New Levels
Improvements and Bug Fixes
- Protein Pickup Adjustments
- Gamepad navigation fixes in the selection
- Navigation Select fix from Control to the crown button
- Life Line Corrections
- Animation Fixes
- New Score System
- New Protein Collection SFX
- Corrections in bacteria, now more than one can appear on the screen
- +Hit on Nanobot when attacking a bacteria
- New translations and corrections
- Nanobot Fix to return if ammo reaches 0
- Nanobot disappearing fix
- Video of the new cell in the compendium and selection
- Adjustments to medicines
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/
We're excited to hear what you think about these updates! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.
Until next time!
