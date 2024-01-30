 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Survivor Cells update for 30 January 2024

1º Major Update: Survivor Cells

Share · View all patches · Build 13316976 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone, a Big Update has arrived for you!

Major Highlights:

- New Turret - Caliber

- New Cell - Mine

- New Viruses

- New Super Bacteria

- New Pills

- New Bacteria

- New Levels

Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Protein Pickup Adjustments
  • Gamepad navigation fixes in the selection
  • Navigation Select fix from Control to the crown button
  • Life Line Corrections
  • Animation Fixes
  • New Score System
  • New Protein Collection SFX
  • Corrections in bacteria, now more than one can appear on the screen
  • +Hit on Nanobot when attacking a bacteria
  • New translations and corrections
  • Nanobot Fix to return if ammo reaches 0
  • Nanobot disappearing fix
  • Video of the new cell in the compendium and selection
  • Adjustments to medicines

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1976100/Survivor_Cells/

We're excited to hear what you think about these updates! Keep exploring and enjoying the game.

Until next time!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1976101 Depot 1976101
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link