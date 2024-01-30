Canopy Physics enhancments

- We are excited to announce the introduction of cutaway and reserve in this 2.0 version of SkydiveSim! In future updates, we will be adding canopy malfunctions which has been a very popular request.
- You can now turn off the front hackie and use the advanced hackie which is set up where the hackie is in real life.
- Fine-tuned Expert and Advanced canopies
- Longer and more natural canopy opening animation
- BASE jump canopies now open faster
- Enhancements to the menus UI
This update enhances canopy physics and controls.
Changed files in this update