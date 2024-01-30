 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SkydiveSim update for 30 January 2024

Canopy Physics enhancments

Share · View all patches · Build 13316975 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We are excited to announce the introduction of cutaway and reserve in this 2.0 version of SkydiveSim! In future updates, we will be adding canopy malfunctions which has been a very popular request.
  • You can now turn off the front hackie and use the advanced hackie which is set up where the hackie is in real life.
  • Fine-tuned Expert and Advanced canopies
  • Longer and more natural canopy opening animation
  • BASE jump canopies now open faster
  • Enhancements to the menus UI

This update enhances canopy physics and controls.

Changed files in this update

CanopySim Content Depot 1410001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link