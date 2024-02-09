Most of you have already been patching hl2.exe manually to let NT use more memory on modern systems, in order to prevent crashing when running with high texture details. From now on that should no longer be necessary!
NEOTOKYO° update for 9 February 2024
Crashes Begone
