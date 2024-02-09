 Skip to content

NEOTOKYO° update for 9 February 2024

Crashes Begone

Share · View all patches · Build 13316950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Most of you have already been patching hl2.exe manually to let NT use more memory on modern systems, in order to prevent crashing when running with high texture details. From now on that should no longer be necessary!

