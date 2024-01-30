 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hard Life Game update for 30 January 2024

Update 08/24

Share · View all patches · Build 13316871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed menu error (no need to reconfigure the menu when you enter the game).
  • Add Battery to Chevette (now the battery runs out when you connect something electrical, leaving the Chevette on recharges the battery).
  • Add a little square in Casimiro de Abreu.
  • Fixed animation of the MB 1318 glasses.
  • Fixed error in the rear view mirrors of the MB 1318.
  • Fixed fueling errors at the gas station.
  • And a few more things that I'm too lazy to write here...hehe

Changed files in this update

Depot 2349591 Depot 2349591
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link