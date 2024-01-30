Update 08/24

- Fixed menu error (no need to reconfigure the menu when you enter the game).
- Add Battery to Chevette (now the battery runs out when you connect something electrical, leaving the Chevette on recharges the battery).
- Add a little square in Casimiro de Abreu.
- Fixed animation of the MB 1318 glasses.
- Fixed error in the rear view mirrors of the MB 1318.
- Fixed fueling errors at the gas station.
- And a few more things that I'm too lazy to write here...hehe
