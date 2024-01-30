 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Word Attack update for 30 January 2024

Extra dictionary

Share · View all patches · Build 13316855 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a dictionary called English which is a cut down version of the "Standard" dictionary (a number of the more exotic words removed). In some game modes this will work to a degree like using the "Standard" dictionary without "Variants", although the affect isn't quite the same. In wordsearch game you can now select "English" as a word list to use.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679681 Depot 1679681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link