Added a dictionary called English which is a cut down version of the "Standard" dictionary (a number of the more exotic words removed). In some game modes this will work to a degree like using the "Standard" dictionary without "Variants", although the affect isn't quite the same. In wordsearch game you can now select "English" as a word list to use.
Word Attack update for 30 January 2024
Extra dictionary
Patchnotes via Steam Community
