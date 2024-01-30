 Skip to content

Above Earth update for 30 January 2024

1.5.6 Small Update

1.5.6 Small Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Just a small update that balances the Chem Heater and Chem Cooler a bit more. Increased the effect of these on temperature and decreased the rate at which they consume fuel.

