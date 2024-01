Share · View all patches · Build 13316744 · Last edited 30 January 2024 – 20:09:32 UTC by Wendy

Hello! 0.9.8 Update is here!

Fixed some minor bugs.

Now you can recover hp/energy when you gain max hp/energy, in proportion to cur / max ratio!

Now "Glided Longsword" gives you Skill Up! So if you want to play in the middle wave and also want some skills, get that weapon in tavern right now, and upgrade more at smithy!

Thank you my dear beta testers!