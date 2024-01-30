 Skip to content

FFFL: Brutal Ball Manager update for 30 January 2024

Minor bug fixes

Fixed bug with playoff win not given to the road team if they won the championship
Fixed issue with exiting roster screen crashing if looking at roster during the Draft
Fixed issue with Relegated players that get dropped into free agency not being aged correctly

Changed files in this update

Depot 2393811 Depot 2393811
