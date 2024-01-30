HOTFIX 1.1

Hello everyone!

Development of the vaccine for the Dooper Virus has reached a critical new milestone, but there are some adjustments and improvements that we need to share with you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2778550/BioGun_Clinical_Trial

Atomic Stations

Acquiring a Chip outside of the Shop unlocks the ability to equipment at an Atomic Station.

Viral Protocol (Chip)

The drone now has a consistent fire rate. It was framerate dependent before.

"Target Locked" voice line does not play for enemies with small health pools.

Drone will not continue attacking enemies when players health reaches 0. This had the potential of causing some bugs.

Boss

Goraknis, Tutorial Boss: The Tentacles would knock back the player without dealing damage.

Koble, Bladder MiniBoss: Updated the way the reward is given to the player when defeating the boss to prevent soft lock.(Tied to Viral Protocol Chip)

Cestoda, Tape Worm: Corrected a visual bug where player bullets that contacted the body would spawn blood splatter and flash the body segment. Only the Eyeball can take damage but this visual bug could easily cause confusion for players.

Tablets

Fixed a problem with the "Random" Tablet not working correctly.

Particle Dome Tablet added.

UI & Text

Size Adjustments have been made to the Submenu and Pause Menu text.

Japanese and Chinese language correctly display.

When pressing (Manual Fire Preset) in gamepad menu, the controller UI properly updates to reflect the changes.

DocX' name and subtitle was missing with some conversations.

Audio

Lowered the volume of the sfx that plays when colliding with Adrenaline Enzyme (Enzyme that spawns when Bek Faints).

Lowered the volume of the Shredder Mod.

Tutorial

Adjustment to Jump prompt.

Tablet Guide will now appear when finding a Tablet.

Misc

Revived Cyto Pelter from Demo.

Fixed an issue when loading into your save file with Mouse and Keyboard.

Other miscellaneous changes.

Get injected into the microscopic world!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1219240/BioGun

If you're interested in delving deeper into the micro world of BioGun, allow me to provide you with a gentle injection of social activity. Rest assured, it will be painless, but be warned, it may have a side effect: an irresistible urge to follow BioGun's social media accounts.

🦠 Be in touch with devs on Twitter: https://twitter.com/biogungame

💉 Inject into our Discord: http://discord.gg/CWkAJBbqun

🧪 Check out amazing gameplay reels on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/biogungame

🩺 Follow us on Facebook to get only main news: https://www.facebook.com/BioGunGame