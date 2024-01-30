 Skip to content

Software Inc. update for 30 January 2024

Achivements are out!

Software Inc. update for 30 January 2024

Patch notes for Beta 1.7.30

Changes

  • Added achievements (More to come)
  • Added ability to upload and download company logos from other players
  • Customers are now more sensitive to the features and quality of large scoped products (e.g. operating systems), so pushing out small or low quality operating systems is a less viable strategy
  • You can now view project progress details when tasks are grouped from the task dropdown menu
  • You can now hover over a grouped task to get the full task view
  • You can now disable contracts, deals, loans and publishers from the difficulty settings
  • Renamed Impossible difficulty to very hard and added a new impossible difficulty without contracts, deals, loans and publishers
  • Improved AI distribution cost planning and increased initial investment for AI hardware companies to avoid bankrupcties due to high upfront costs
  • Contents insurance now always covers 100% but will increase in price as accidents happen
  • You will now get sued if anybody perishes in a fire after failing a fire inspection
  • Employees are now negatively affected after directly witnessing a theft or fire
  • Adjusted how far employees are willing to go to avoid tight spaces, so they don't take detours in crowded offices
  • Changed burglar priority to consider object worth instead of purchase price (precious metals and awards will now be high value targets)

Fixes

  • Fixed bug where room that would have previously passed a fire inspection still showed as passed when it failed
  • Fixed suit jacket with shirt patterns changing color at a distance
  • Fixed specialization priority order not being preserved when loading applicant filter in hire window
  • Fixed specialization preference for HR not being respected if the team has no valid employees or tasks to compare to
  • Game will now attempt to fix players being stuck waiting for no one in multiplayer
  • Fixed ground disappearing in data overlay mode
  • Fixed being able to set employee ownership for furniture the player does not own
  • Fixed some stability issues with using curve tool and undoing

