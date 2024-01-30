Yaga's Cauldron

Greetings, fellow Xon! I hope this message finds you well.
I've been closely examining matches and brewing, and I was still not entirely satisfied with the implementation of magic creatures and priests. The primary focus of this patch has been to enhance strategic interactions and refine some of the weaker powers. Some powers continue to fall short in terms of engagement, I'm considering converting a greater number of them into passive abilities instead of active ones.
I've also introduced a variety of new hostile NPCs, as I was feeling a bit repetitive with wolves and shades. All NPCs can now be bribed, enabling more peaceful expansion opportunities.
New features
- You will now maintain your game Id if you rejoin a game.
- Upgrade miracles, a new type of passive miracle that changes a unit (i.e. all priests)
- Sunless miracles, a new tag, indicating that the miracles does not need a lit sun to cast.
- Bribes, NPCs can now be bribed, this has different outcomes depending on the NPC type.
- Streamer friendly, most game keys are now hidden (except join game)
- New NPC, the Yaga and her cat, she will turn attacking humans into pigs.
- New NPC, the Raiders, slightly stronger than wolves.
Changes, in no particular order...
- Priests now build passively with one spawned for each temple.
- Tranquility has been reworked. It now heals and cleanses hostile effects.
- Convert merchant is now free.
- Rekindle Sun has upgraded visual effect.
- All priest upgrades are now passive.
- Leaf of the Fields base power is now Cornucopia, a miracle that creates food.
- Love the Flame cost reduced to 1.
- Resource Bowl order is now fixed, preventing weird layouts in rare cases.
- Game Mode is now saved in settings.
- Better support for lower resolutions.
- Pox can no longer infect magic creatures and is now a miracle. (Skull of the Swamp)
- Resources can be focused in unlit lands.
- Dream passive chance reduce from 10% to 6%.
- Gates build 20% faster.
- All followers will now hunt.
- Fewer trees in forest lands (50%)
- All summoning miracle timers have been rebalanced.
- All miracle cooldowns are reset on game / world restart.
- Build orders sorted by resource required.
