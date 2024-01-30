Yaga's Cauldron

Greetings, fellow Xon! I hope this message finds you well.

I've been closely examining matches and brewing, and I was still not entirely satisfied with the implementation of magic creatures and priests. The primary focus of this patch has been to enhance strategic interactions and refine some of the weaker powers. Some powers continue to fall short in terms of engagement, I'm considering converting a greater number of them into passive abilities instead of active ones.

I've also introduced a variety of new hostile NPCs, as I was feeling a bit repetitive with wolves and shades. All NPCs can now be bribed, enabling more peaceful expansion opportunities.

New features

You will now maintain your game Id if you rejoin a game.

Upgrade miracles, a new type of passive miracle that changes a unit (i.e. all priests)

Sunless miracles, a new tag, indicating that the miracles does not need a lit sun to cast.

Bribes, NPCs can now be bribed, this has different outcomes depending on the NPC type.

Streamer friendly, most game keys are now hidden (except join game)

New NPC, the Yaga and her cat, she will turn attacking humans into pigs.

New NPC, the Raiders, slightly stronger than wolves.

Changes, in no particular order...