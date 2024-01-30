 Skip to content

Slappyball update for 30 January 2024

Who are you cosplayin'?

Patchnotes via Steam Community

30 brand new levels in the free Slappypass are available now! It's Cosplay Season 😎

Share with us your cosplays, who are you dressing up as?

