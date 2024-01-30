Update 0.9.1.2

QoL

Keyword for gamepad/steamdeck user

You can now press Select (rebindable) to open a small list with all the displayed keyword, selecting the keyword will display a small pop-up describing the keywords as if you put your mouse over

There is a lot of room for improvement but it should prove useful.

Changes

Tweak Silph's blade

Reduced attack speed overall

When reaching level 5 and 7, reduce it's attack speed to compensate the gain in projectiles

Greatly increase damages

(This is made to reduce the performance impact of the weapon)

Performance

Slightly improved projectile removal performance

test show up to x5 time reduction, it's minor in the grand scheme of all thing, but still a small improvement

Fixes a maximum-Timestep error that caused fixed-update to take up to 0.5s per frame (instead of 0.05s) and causing a snowball effect on bad performance

This should improve performance by about 50% in extremes situations

Disabled Projectile Update when game is paused

Should greatly improve performance when game is paused

Worm gland now has a low-visual effect quality FX

Ice nova now has a low-visual effect quality FX

Soft-capped Fuuma shuriken to 1000, above that, projectiles will see their life-time reduced.

Fixes