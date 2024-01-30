Update 0.9.1.2

QoL
-
Keyword for gamepad/steamdeck user
You can now press Select (rebindable) to open a small list with all the displayed keyword, selecting the keyword will display a small pop-up describing the keywords as if you put your mouse over
There is a lot of room for improvement but it should prove useful.
Changes
- Tweak Silph's blade
Reduced attack speed overall
When reaching level 5 and 7, reduce it's attack speed to compensate the gain in projectiles
Greatly increase damages
(This is made to reduce the performance impact of the weapon)
Performance
- Slightly improved projectile removal performance
test show up to x5 time reduction, it's minor in the grand scheme of all thing, but still a small improvement
- Fixes a maximum-Timestep error that caused fixed-update to take up to 0.5s per frame (instead of 0.05s) and causing a snowball effect on bad performance
This should improve performance by about 50% in extremes situations
- Disabled Projectile Update when game is paused
Should greatly improve performance when game is paused
- Worm gland now has a low-visual effect quality FX
- Ice nova now has a low-visual effect quality FX
- Soft-capped Fuuma shuriken to 1000, above that, projectiles will see their life-time reduced.
Fixes
- Auto-scrolling not working in stats menu when using a gamepad
- Ice Nova not being affected by projectile opacity option
- Wind Blade not being affected by projectile opacity option
- Worm Gland edge not being affected by projectile opacity option
- Ice nova not being visible in Low visual-effect
