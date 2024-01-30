 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue: Genesia update for 30 January 2024

Update 0.9.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 13316449 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Keyword for gamepad/steamdeck user

You can now press Select (rebindable) to open a small list with all the displayed keyword, selecting the keyword will display a small pop-up describing the keywords as if you put your mouse over
There is a lot of room for improvement but it should prove useful.

Changes

  • Tweak Silph's blade
    Reduced attack speed overall
    When reaching level 5 and 7, reduce it's attack speed to compensate the gain in projectiles
    Greatly increase damages
    (This is made to reduce the performance impact of the weapon)

Performance

  • Slightly improved projectile removal performance
    test show up to x5 time reduction, it's minor in the grand scheme of all thing, but still a small improvement
  • Fixes a maximum-Timestep error that caused fixed-update to take up to 0.5s per frame (instead of 0.05s) and causing a snowball effect on bad performance
    This should improve performance by about 50% in extremes situations
  • Disabled Projectile Update when game is paused
    Should greatly improve performance when game is paused
  • Worm gland now has a low-visual effect quality FX
  • Ice nova now has a low-visual effect quality FX
  • Soft-capped Fuuma shuriken to 1000, above that, projectiles will see their life-time reduced.

Fixes

  • Auto-scrolling not working in stats menu when using a gamepad
  • Ice Nova not being affected by projectile opacity option
  • Wind Blade not being affected by projectile opacity option
  • Worm Gland edge not being affected by projectile opacity option
  • Ice nova not being visible in Low visual-effect

Changed files in this update

Depot 2067921 Depot 2067921
  • Loading history…
Depot 2067922 Depot 2067922
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link