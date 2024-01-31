Version 13.4.1 is now live!

Hello everyone.
Following the recent conclusion of the Christmas event update, we’re launching a hotfix with numerous balance changes, bug fixes, and backend system updates.
SCP Balance Changes
SCP-096
- Increased docile movement speed to 3.9m/s (from 3.64).
- SCP-096’s screams can now be heard from further away.
- Decreased damage of SCP-096’s primary attack to 60 (from 85).
- SCP-096’s Charge now deals 35 damage to non-targets (from 45).
- Decreased initial Hume Shield to 450 (from 600).
- Decreased maximum Hume Shield to 900 (from 1200).
- When entering rage, Hume Shield no longer halves.
- Increased the delay before Hume Shield regenerates to 15 seconds (from 10).
- Hume Shield now regenerates twice as fast while Try Not to Cry is being used. This does not affect the delay before Hume Shield begins to regenerate.
SCP-939
- Base health increased to 2700.
- Reduced sprint speed to 6.8m/s (from 7).
- Reduced maximum stamina to 10 seconds of usage (from 13).
- Reduced Mimicry’s cooldown to 3 seconds (from 10).
- Reduced Claw attack speed to 0.8s between attacks (from 0.6).
- Active generators now produce sound ripples, aiding in pinpointing their locations.
SCP-049-2
- Increased maximum speed from Lobotomized Bloodlust to 5.4m/s (from 5.17).
- Consuming a corpse will now temporarily max out Lobotomized Bloodlust’s speed increase for a few seconds.
- Targets marked by SCP-049’s Good Sense of the Doctor will now show the indicator to SCP-049-2 instances.
SCP-079
- Rooms connected by an elevator will now have an icon on SCP-079’s map. Clicking this icon allows SCP-079 to directly visit the room at the top of the elevator.
- Disabled ability to switch zones by using movement keys. A setting has been added to re-enable this behaviour.
Improvements and Bug Fixes
-
Re-added the new SCP-049 and door audio.
-
Improved Spectator HUD and Muting Settings.
- ‘Mute other spectators’ no longer mutes the end-game round summary and pre-game lobby voice chats.
- Added a ‘Mute pre-game lobby’ option.
- Added an option allowing users to mute the end-game round summary screen in the settings menu.
- All mute options are now additionally available in the settings menu.
- Role names on the spectator player list have been shortened where possible.
-
Added Hitmarker sound indicators.
-
Optimized memory usage by the Hotkey system.
-
Fixed “access denied” sounds not triggering properly by locked generators.
-
Fixed Massive Labyrinth not muting after death.
-
Fixed SCP-106’s doors not being openable by SCP-079 during the Alpha Warhead detonation process.
-
Fixed an out-of-bounds exploit regarding Entrance Zone checkpoints.
-
Fixed video setting sliders not permitting typing in decimal numbers.
-
Fixed the
showtagcommand being overridden by the badge preference setting.
-
Added Dutch translations.
-
Added Galician translations.
-
Added Turkish translations.
Technical and Backend Changes
-
SCPs no longer look strictly for human players when trying to find targets. Now uses a team-based approval system.
-
Added the
IsStaticproperty to primitive objects. This disables constant position syncing.
-
Improved QR codes in the Remote Admin console.
-
Made multiple optimizations related to querying users in Remote Admin.
-
Improved Staff Chat
- Removed Staff Chat from the Administration tab — it now has its own tab.
- When sending a message, the input will now be cleared automatically.
- Messages can now be sent with the ‘Enter’ key.
- Staff Chat now utilises a user’s group colour instead of one based on their current role.
- Refactored some code.
- Fixed an issue where some author information would be lost upon the start of a new round.
-
Fixed instances of LocalAdmin input occasionally being mishandled.
-
Patched multiple vulnerabilities related to the Remote Admin console.
-
Fixed player queries incorrectly being logged as accessing IP addresses.
-
Fixed query data incorrectly being copied based on prior queries.
-
Fixed IP Address Passthrough being ignored when querying multiple players.
-
Fixed UseGlobalBans being ignored in full authentication.
Keep your eyes peeled for further updates on the horizon.
Have fun, and see you in the dark.
~ Northwood Studios
