Version 13.4.1 is now live!

Hello everyone.

Following the recent conclusion of the Christmas event update, we’re launching a hotfix with numerous balance changes, bug fixes, and backend system updates.

SCP Balance Changes

SCP-096

Increased docile movement speed to 3.9m/s (from 3.64).

SCP-096’s screams can now be heard from further away.

Decreased damage of SCP-096’s primary attack to 60 (from 85).

SCP-096’s Charge now deals 35 damage to non-targets (from 45).

Decreased initial Hume Shield to 450 (from 600).

Decreased maximum Hume Shield to 900 (from 1200).

When entering rage, Hume Shield no longer halves.

Increased the delay before Hume Shield regenerates to 15 seconds (from 10).

Hume Shield now regenerates twice as fast while Try Not to Cry is being used. This does not affect the delay before Hume Shield begins to regenerate.

SCP-939

Base health increased to 2700.

Reduced sprint speed to 6.8m/s (from 7).

Reduced maximum stamina to 10 seconds of usage (from 13).

Reduced Mimicry’s cooldown to 3 seconds (from 10).

Reduced Claw attack speed to 0.8s between attacks (from 0.6).

Active generators now produce sound ripples, aiding in pinpointing their locations.

SCP-049-2

Increased maximum speed from Lobotomized Bloodlust to 5.4m/s (from 5.17).

Consuming a corpse will now temporarily max out Lobotomized Bloodlust’s speed increase for a few seconds.

Targets marked by SCP-049’s Good Sense of the Doctor will now show the indicator to SCP-049-2 instances.

SCP-079

Rooms connected by an elevator will now have an icon on SCP-079’s map. Clicking this icon allows SCP-079 to directly visit the room at the top of the elevator.

Disabled ability to switch zones by using movement keys. A setting has been added to re-enable this behaviour.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

Re-added the new SCP-049 and door audio.

Improved Spectator HUD and Muting Settings. ‘Mute other spectators’ no longer mutes the end-game round summary and pre-game lobby voice chats. Added a ‘Mute pre-game lobby’ option. Added an option allowing users to mute the end-game round summary screen in the settings menu. All mute options are now additionally available in the settings menu. Role names on the spectator player list have been shortened where possible.

Added Hitmarker sound indicators.

Optimized memory usage by the Hotkey system.

Fixed “access denied” sounds not triggering properly by locked generators.

Fixed Massive Labyrinth not muting after death.

Fixed SCP-106’s doors not being openable by SCP-079 during the Alpha Warhead detonation process.

Fixed an out-of-bounds exploit regarding Entrance Zone checkpoints.

Fixed video setting sliders not permitting typing in decimal numbers.

Fixed the showtag command being overridden by the badge preference setting.

Added Dutch translations.

Added Galician translations.

Added Turkish translations.

Technical and Backend Changes

SCPs no longer look strictly for human players when trying to find targets. Now uses a team-based approval system.

Added the IsStatic property to primitive objects. This disables constant position syncing.

Improved QR codes in the Remote Admin console.

Made multiple optimizations related to querying users in Remote Admin.

Improved Staff Chat Removed Staff Chat from the Administration tab — it now has its own tab. When sending a message, the input will now be cleared automatically. Messages can now be sent with the ‘Enter’ key. Staff Chat now utilises a user’s group colour instead of one based on their current role. Refactored some code. Fixed an issue where some author information would be lost upon the start of a new round.

Fixed instances of LocalAdmin input occasionally being mishandled.

Patched multiple vulnerabilities related to the Remote Admin console.

Fixed player queries incorrectly being logged as accessing IP addresses.

Fixed query data incorrectly being copied based on prior queries.

Fixed IP Address Passthrough being ignored when querying multiple players.

Fixed UseGlobalBans being ignored in full authentication.

Keep your eyes peeled for further updates on the horizon.

Have fun, and see you in the dark.

~ Northwood Studios