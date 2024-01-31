 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SCP: Secret Laboratory update for 31 January 2024

Version 13.4.1 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13316352 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone.
Following the recent conclusion of the Christmas event update, we’re launching a hotfix with numerous balance changes, bug fixes, and backend system updates.

SCP Balance Changes

SCP-096
  • Increased docile movement speed to 3.9m/s (from 3.64).
  • SCP-096’s screams can now be heard from further away.
  • Decreased damage of SCP-096’s primary attack to 60 (from 85).
  • SCP-096’s Charge now deals 35 damage to non-targets (from 45).
  • Decreased initial Hume Shield to 450 (from 600).
  • Decreased maximum Hume Shield to 900 (from 1200).
  • When entering rage, Hume Shield no longer halves.
  • Increased the delay before Hume Shield regenerates to 15 seconds (from 10).
  • Hume Shield now regenerates twice as fast while Try Not to Cry is being used. This does not affect the delay before Hume Shield begins to regenerate.
SCP-939
  • Base health increased to 2700.
  • Reduced sprint speed to 6.8m/s (from 7).
  • Reduced maximum stamina to 10 seconds of usage (from 13).
  • Reduced Mimicry’s cooldown to 3 seconds (from 10).
  • Reduced Claw attack speed to 0.8s between attacks (from 0.6).
  • Active generators now produce sound ripples, aiding in pinpointing their locations.
SCP-049-2
  • Increased maximum speed from Lobotomized Bloodlust to 5.4m/s (from 5.17).
  • Consuming a corpse will now temporarily max out Lobotomized Bloodlust’s speed increase for a few seconds.
  • Targets marked by SCP-049’s Good Sense of the Doctor will now show the indicator to SCP-049-2 instances.
SCP-079
  • Rooms connected by an elevator will now have an icon on SCP-079’s map. Clicking this icon allows SCP-079 to directly visit the room at the top of the elevator.
  • Disabled ability to switch zones by using movement keys. A setting has been added to re-enable this behaviour.

Improvements and Bug Fixes

  • Re-added the new SCP-049 and door audio.

  • Improved Spectator HUD and Muting Settings.

    • ‘Mute other spectators’ no longer mutes the end-game round summary and pre-game lobby voice chats.
    • Added a ‘Mute pre-game lobby’ option.
    • Added an option allowing users to mute the end-game round summary screen in the settings menu.
    • All mute options are now additionally available in the settings menu.
    • Role names on the spectator player list have been shortened where possible.

  • Added Hitmarker sound indicators.

  • Optimized memory usage by the Hotkey system.

  • Fixed “access denied” sounds not triggering properly by locked generators.

  • Fixed Massive Labyrinth not muting after death.

  • Fixed SCP-106’s doors not being openable by SCP-079 during the Alpha Warhead detonation process.

  • Fixed an out-of-bounds exploit regarding Entrance Zone checkpoints.

  • Fixed video setting sliders not permitting typing in decimal numbers.

  • Fixed the showtag command being overridden by the badge preference setting.

  • Added Dutch translations.

  • Added Galician translations.

  • Added Turkish translations.

Technical and Backend Changes

  • SCPs no longer look strictly for human players when trying to find targets. Now uses a team-based approval system.

  • Added the IsStatic property to primitive objects. This disables constant position syncing.

  • Improved QR codes in the Remote Admin console.

  • Made multiple optimizations related to querying users in Remote Admin.

  • Improved Staff Chat

    • Removed Staff Chat from the Administration tab — it now has its own tab.
    • When sending a message, the input will now be cleared automatically.
    • Messages can now be sent with the ‘Enter’ key.
    • Staff Chat now utilises a user’s group colour instead of one based on their current role.
    • Refactored some code.
    • Fixed an issue where some author information would be lost upon the start of a new round.

  • Fixed instances of LocalAdmin input occasionally being mishandled.

  • Patched multiple vulnerabilities related to the Remote Admin console.

  • Fixed player queries incorrectly being logged as accessing IP addresses.

  • Fixed query data incorrectly being copied based on prior queries.

  • Fixed IP Address Passthrough being ignored when querying multiple players.

  • Fixed UseGlobalBans being ignored in full authentication.

Keep your eyes peeled for further updates on the horizon.

Have fun, and see you in the dark.
~ Northwood Studios

Changed files in this update

SCP: Secret Laboratory Windows Content Depot 700331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link