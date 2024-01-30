 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Soul King update for 30 January 2024

Update 1_1_1 (Minor)

Share · View all patches · Build 13316348 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick lil' update to fix some issues we didn't catch in testing.

  • Fixed issue with players sometimes getting stuck when finishing/quitting a Gauntlet run
  • Fixed issue with Heelers getting players stuck in walls

Changed files in this update

Depot 1930311 Depot 1930311
  • Loading history…
Depot 1930312 Depot 1930312
  • Loading history…
Depot 1930313 Depot 1930313
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link