The new update of International Basketball Manager 2023 is now available for PC/Mac and Android. In the coming days iOS users will also be able to enjoy it.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2098130/International_Basketball_Manager_23/

If you have already been enjoying International Basketball Manager 23 before this update, you are going to have this new edition of the game for free. All you'll have to do is update the game in your Steam library and you're good to go. And if you are not yet part of the IBM23 family, you will be able to get the game with a 20% discount during these first days.

IBM23 is back with all the updated teams so that the best basketball Managers can build the squad to their liking to take their team to the top. All competitions have also been updated.

We hope you enjoy International Basketball Manager 2023!