Patch Notes - January 2024 - 1.2.2

⭐Changes inspired by our community!

Major Features

--- PvP Mode: Added a option for players to fight each other in a duel during co-op runs. You can start a duel at Andromeda's bar by interacting with the new Duel's altar.

--- 20 new spells: 5 new spells per Hero

---* Telescope now works offline. We made this change to make the feature accessible for players in some areas that had issues connecting with the Telescope server. Telescope should also work now on console as well

Small Features

--- Cetus Cavern now has 4 categories instead of 3, the fourth one will always be the random one (Nebulous Choice)

--- community inspired ⭐ Slimes will now change direction toward nearest available enemy when bouncing (if they have a line of sight to them)

--- Sparks now bounce multiple times even if no enemies around (make it stronger on bosses) + visual improvement

--- Effect descriptions can stack into different columns if too many elements are displayed while checking spells

---* community inspired ⭐ Feathers on Pavo's ruins will always be of a higher level after sacrificing health 3 times (globally)

Balancing

---* Increased damage for some spells:

AYLA

Toxic bomb

Fatal dash

Misleading clone

Fisherman's demise

KIRAN

Fiery dragon punch

Hadoken

OCTAVE

Miseria

Adustio

--- community inspired ⭐ Added back 3 Stars per Shadow Clones

--- Sparks bounce one more time

--- Increased damage for Fire Shield

--- Slightly increased time delay between attacks for Aries / Cancer & Gemini

---* Removed or reduced invincibility on some attacks of Scorpio / Cancer / Libra / Aquarius when it was not necessary

Bug Fixes

--- community inspired ⭐ You could get stuck in a ground of one of the exploration rooms

--- Calie's Prismatic Beam could sometimes not hit enemies correctly if game FPS dropped

--- When being casted by player 2 some hits from the spell ""Slashing Squall"" would always use player 1 spell modificators

--- When being casted by player 2 the spell ""Quicksilver"" would spawn at player 1 position

--- community inspired ⭐ When being casted by player 2 the spell ""Poisonous vortex"" would move facing player 1 direction

--- community inspired ⭐ ""Start 30 escape attempts"" would unlock earlier than it should

--- community inspired ⭐ Achievement for unlocking Bapy and Barbecue would sometimes not work on ps5

--- It was possible to press input to equip an aura while the game was paused

--- community inspired ⭐ The combo of the aura ""Prowess of the sky"" and ""Zimzim laugh"" echo would trigger pseudo infinite spawns of thunder strikes

--- community inspired ⭐ The game could sometimes freeze while skipping Zodiacs cutscenes

--- community inspired ⭐ Healing shards would not be collected if the spawn animation didn't finish before a layout transition

--- community inspired ⭐ Capricorn warn signs for their missile attacks would sometimes not disappear

--- Topaz Companion spell would not always hit every time if attacking fast

--- community inspired ⭐ Return to Characters in Papa Yalee was only making you go one rank higher

--- community inspired ⭐ Lightning Dance spell could keep visual elements after being launched

--- community inspired ⭐ Favored by the Earth bapy achievement would not work correctly

--- community inspired ⭐ Bapy Summon Star Chest would not give stars in falling in the pit of Pavo's ruins and Echo Island

--- We reworked the way we handle backup files to handler cases on where player could lost save data if their game crashed or in case of a power outrage. If you find any issues with save files after this update please contact the developer team through the steam forum or the official Hibernian Workshop discord server.