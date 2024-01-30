 Skip to content

Nyran Survivors update for 30 January 2024

Nyran Survivors Version 4.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13316038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Mediators,

Another update, read below for the changelog.

Changelog

  • Blank avatar image in leaderboards rankings changed
  • Winning the level now grants you +30% resource gems, up from +15%
  • Winning the level now gives you 750 gold, up from 500g
  • Using mouse clicks when setting a key bind now cancels the new key being set
  • Upgraded to Unity 2021.3.34f1 LTS, should see some performance increases
  • Increased scroll sensitivity of the damage summary list
  • Fixed an issue where enemies would run on the spot when they selected a new spell
  • DLSS added
  • Lowered the base cost of rerolling to 150g, down from 200g
  • Enemy Spider Web Shot ability delay increased slightly to match up with its animation
  • Enemy Bow Shot ability hit box reduced slightly
  • Death Knight Death Strike cooldown increased to 1.4s, up from 1.3s
  • Warrior Whirlwind damage increased by 5%
  • Assassin Dance of Daggers damage increased by 5%
  • Assassin Fan of Daggers damage increased by 10%
  • Archer Seeking Arrow damage increased by 5%
  • Archer Arcane Arrows damage increased by 10%
  • Broodmother Shadow Aura damage increased by 5%
  • Paladin Ring of Light damage increased by 10%
  • Elementalist Lightning Surge damage increased by 5%
  • Hammer Down damage range increased
  • All Wave spells damage increased by 20%
  • Frost Pillar damage increased by 10%
  • Increased Paladin starting Damage to 25, up from 24

Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!

Changed files in this update

