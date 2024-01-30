Nyran Survivors Version 4.0

Hello Mediators,
Another update, read below for the changelog.
Changelog
- Blank avatar image in leaderboards rankings changed
- Winning the level now grants you +30% resource gems, up from +15%
- Winning the level now gives you 750 gold, up from 500g
- Using mouse clicks when setting a key bind now cancels the new key being set
- Upgraded to Unity 2021.3.34f1 LTS, should see some performance increases
- Increased scroll sensitivity of the damage summary list
- Fixed an issue where enemies would run on the spot when they selected a new spell
- DLSS added
- Lowered the base cost of rerolling to 150g, down from 200g
- Enemy Spider Web Shot ability delay increased slightly to match up with its animation
- Enemy Bow Shot ability hit box reduced slightly
- Death Knight Death Strike cooldown increased to 1.4s, up from 1.3s
- Warrior Whirlwind damage increased by 5%
- Assassin Dance of Daggers damage increased by 5%
- Assassin Fan of Daggers damage increased by 10%
- Archer Seeking Arrow damage increased by 5%
- Archer Arcane Arrows damage increased by 10%
- Broodmother Shadow Aura damage increased by 5%
- Paladin Ring of Light damage increased by 10%
- Elementalist Lightning Surge damage increased by 5%
- Hammer Down damage range increased
- All Wave spells damage increased by 20%
- Frost Pillar damage increased by 10%
- Increased Paladin starting Damage to 25, up from 24
Thank you for your continued support, see you on the leaderboards!
