Version 0.1.5 - NEW Objectives and Challenges!

Hey again everyone!

We hope this announcement find you super well! 😊

Version 0.1.5 is out now! 🔥

Notes:

🦠

Added a new item (Disinfectant Spray)

Added a new objective (Exterminate Organisms)

📷

Added a new item (Bodycam)

Added a new objective (Capture a photo of the mutant as an evidence)

🧟

Added new patient models

Updated curing a patient objective

🔧

Updated fix gas pipes objective (added a minor wrench effect)

👿

Added new mutant skins

👍

Added challenges

Other Changes:

AI refinements

Slightly reduced spawn count for medkits, batteries, and antidotes

UI updates

Singleplayer and multiplayer lobbies lighting updates

More optimization

Updated AI attack cinematic camera effects

Fixed light tube decal bug

Fixed random singleplayer map selection bug

Fixed bugs related to crawling creatures and UV flashlight

Fixed UI-related bugs

Lastly, we remind you to provide feedback on our Steam page by leaving a review. You have no idea how much this fuels us and keeps us developers going! 🙏

Thanks for playing and have fun!