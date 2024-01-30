 Skip to content

Inside the Labs update for 30 January 2024

Version 0.1.5 - NEW Objectives and Challenges!

Share · View all patches · Build 13315897 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey again everyone!

We hope this announcement find you super well! 😊

Version 0.1.5 is out now! 🔥

Notes:

🦠
Added a new item (Disinfectant Spray)
Added a new objective (Exterminate Organisms)

📷
Added a new item (Bodycam)
Added a new objective (Capture a photo of the mutant as an evidence)

🧟
Added new patient models
Updated curing a patient objective

🔧
Updated fix gas pipes objective (added a minor wrench effect)

👿
Added new mutant skins

👍
Added challenges

Other Changes:
AI refinements
Slightly reduced spawn count for medkits, batteries, and antidotes
UI updates
Singleplayer and multiplayer lobbies lighting updates
More optimization
Updated AI attack cinematic camera effects

Fixed light tube decal bug
Fixed random singleplayer map selection bug
Fixed bugs related to crawling creatures and UV flashlight
Fixed UI-related bugs

Lastly, we remind you to provide feedback on our Steam page by leaving a review. You have no idea how much this fuels us and keeps us developers going! 🙏

Thanks for playing and have fun!

