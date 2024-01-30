 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

No Plan B update for 30 January 2024

Test Branch Update! (Beta 16.0.4)

Share · View all patches · Build 13315802 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changelog

Here's the changelog for the latest test build available right now on the test branch (check out the next chapter to try it).

New content/features

  • Added more biomes

Improvements

  • Tweaked the character and weapon/type XP thresholds
  • Tweaked the target acquisition and accuracy icons

Reminder: switching to the test branch

In the Steam client, right-click on the game from your library and select "Properties".
Select the "BETAS" tab.
Select the "test" branch listed in the dropdown menu under "Select the beta you would like to opt into".

The game then should automatically update to the test version.

To switch back to the public branch, just select "None" in the betas dropdown.

Changed depots in test branch

View more data in app history for build 13315802
No Plan B Content Depot 1269021
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link