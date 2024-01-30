Sans titre

- Adds a new Last Spartan Standing map
- Online game modes gives more stars
- Adds players' last connection to leaderboards and clans
- Bug fixes and other improvements
Spartan Firefight update for 30 January 2024
Patchnotes via Steam Community
