Sans titre

Spartan Firefight update for 30 January 2024

Build 13315787 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adds a new Last Spartan Standing map
  • Online game modes gives more stars
  • Adds players' last connection to leaderboards and clans
  • Bug fixes and other improvements

Changed files in this update

Spartan Firefight Content Depot 1493531
