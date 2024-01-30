1.5.5 Hotfix

This is a hotfix for a bug related to the Makeshift Chem Heater and Makeshift Chem Cooler that were added in the 1.5.0 update. These should not asphyxiate the player. In fact they should have no effect on the internal air quality of the station at all. The idea for these is that they involve chemical reactions that affect temperature but do not produce environmental contaminants. Thank you very much for your continued patience with the development of the game.