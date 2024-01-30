 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Above Earth update for 30 January 2024

1.5.5 Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 13315769 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a hotfix for a bug related to the Makeshift Chem Heater and Makeshift Chem Cooler that were added in the 1.5.0 update. These should not asphyxiate the player. In fact they should have no effect on the internal air quality of the station at all. The idea for these is that they involve chemical reactions that affect temperature but do not produce environmental contaminants. Thank you very much for your continued patience with the development of the game.

Changed files in this update

Above Earth Content Depot 1131451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link