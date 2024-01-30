Update 0.5.3

SPLITTERS CREEP CHANGES

-Splitters will only split twice per creep at maximum (3 generations total).

-The final split will always be Critters.

-3 Critters will spawn instead of 2 if the parent Splitter creep level is higher than 1.

-Second generation levels are no longer limited. This means that a Hyper Splitter level 10 will split into 2 Hyper Splitters at level 9, and then into 6 Hyper Critters at level 8.

-Splitter description slightly adjusted.

-Splitter reward values reduced from 1, 1.5, 2.5, 4, 7.5, 10 to 1, 1.5, 2, 3, 5, 7.5 (Note: This was reduced since most of the rewards you get will be from the final critter spawns, which are now not limited in level).

OVERDRIVE DAMAGE VALUE CHANGES

-Default for most turrets is now 6% from 5%.

-Artillery remains at 5%.

-SRM Launcher reduced to 4% from 5%.

-Beam Emitter increased to 5% from 4%.

-Ground Pounter increased to 4% from 3%.

TUNING

-Ground Pounder final range upgrade removed.

-Ground Pounder health upgrades changed from 1500, 2500, 3500, 7500 to 1500, 2500, 7500.

-SRM Launcher final fire rate upgrade reduced from 1.2 to 1.

-SRM purchase cost increased to 450 from 425.

-SRM upgrade cost increased to 185 from 180.

-Increased max driller escape damage from 5% per hyper creep level to 7.5%.

TWEAKS

-Start Pow text changed to Max Pow (clarity).

-Remove per map difficulty text (misleading).

FIXES

-Mini-You will no longer frenzy reload when hovering over their spawner while attacking something.

-Fixed callouts flickering in size at low fps.