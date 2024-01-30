Update 0.5.3

SPLITTERS CREEP CHANGES
-Splitters will only split twice per creep at maximum (3 generations total).
-The final split will always be Critters.
-3 Critters will spawn instead of 2 if the parent Splitter creep level is higher than 1.
-Second generation levels are no longer limited. This means that a Hyper Splitter level 10 will split into 2 Hyper Splitters at level 9, and then into 6 Hyper Critters at level 8.
-Splitter description slightly adjusted.
-Splitter reward values reduced from 1, 1.5, 2.5, 4, 7.5, 10 to 1, 1.5, 2, 3, 5, 7.5 (Note: This was reduced since most of the rewards you get will be from the final critter spawns, which are now not limited in level).
OVERDRIVE DAMAGE VALUE CHANGES
-Default for most turrets is now 6% from 5%.
-Artillery remains at 5%.
-SRM Launcher reduced to 4% from 5%.
-Beam Emitter increased to 5% from 4%.
-Ground Pounter increased to 4% from 3%.
TUNING
-Ground Pounder final range upgrade removed.
-Ground Pounder health upgrades changed from 1500, 2500, 3500, 7500 to 1500, 2500, 7500.
-SRM Launcher final fire rate upgrade reduced from 1.2 to 1.
-SRM purchase cost increased to 450 from 425.
-SRM upgrade cost increased to 185 from 180.
-Increased max driller escape damage from 5% per hyper creep level to 7.5%.
TWEAKS
-Start Pow text changed to Max Pow (clarity).
-Remove per map difficulty text (misleading).
FIXES
-Mini-You will no longer frenzy reload when hovering over their spawner while attacking something.
-Fixed callouts flickering in size at low fps.
