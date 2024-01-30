 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Late Bird update for 30 January 2024

Added PT-BR translation

Share · View all patches · Build 13315687 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thanks to Rafaela Fernandes :) If you want to help translating Late Bird to your language - feel free to reach out to me in the forums.

Have a good year ahead!

Changed files in this update

Late Bird Windows Depot 1829621
  • Loading history…
Late Bird Linux Depot 1829622
  • Loading history…
Late Bird OSX Depot 1829623
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link