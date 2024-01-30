 Skip to content

Xenonauts 2 update for 30 January 2024

Milestone 3.0.2 Released! (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Changes:
  • Another fix for the MARS breaking the game after its first movement.
  • Fixed the Accelerated LMG causing the shooter to contort like a pretzel when firing it.
  • Fixed an issue in the Rescue Soldier recovery logic where in rare cases a rescued soldier could be recovered instead of one of your starting soldiers if there was insufficient space in the dropship.
  • Added some research text for the Pegasus dropship.

