Milestone 3.0.2 Released! (Experimental)

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Changes:
- Another fix for the MARS breaking the game after its first movement.
- Fixed the Accelerated LMG causing the shooter to contort like a pretzel when firing it.
- Fixed an issue in the Rescue Soldier recovery logic where in rare cases a rescued soldier could be recovered instead of one of your starting soldiers if there was insufficient space in the dropship.
- Added some research text for the Pegasus dropship.
