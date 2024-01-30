The Sometimes Update (& Mac Support)

Yehaw!

More Modifiers

Sometimes there is a worm

Sometimes there are bombs

Sometimes there is the moon

Sometimes some solid tiles are loose

Sometimes some loose tiles are solid

Tim Apple is happy

We now have Mac support!

Rawer Random

Every Level in Raw Random is affected by a randomly selected modifier

Slight Clamp Rework

Placed clamps move consistently

You can move clamps without having the item selected

Clamp ammo -1 (3)

Small stuff

Fixed some visual bugs

Removed the mysterious planet that sometimes spawned in boss levels (that was a prototype of the moon modifier lol)

With the backflip and the modifiers done, there's not a lot of stuff to do left before I consider Mosa Lina finished! The next update will be the biggest one yet, but it will also take the longest. Expect more news in early March :)

We'll still push smaller fixes & tweaks and be around for bug reports, of course <3

see you soon,

josh