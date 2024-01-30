The Sometimes Update (& Mac Support)

Yehaw!
More Modifiers
- Sometimes there is a worm
- Sometimes there are bombs
- Sometimes there is the moon
- Sometimes some solid tiles are loose
- Sometimes some loose tiles are solid
Tim Apple is happy
- We now have Mac support!
Rawer Random
- Every Level in Raw Random is affected by a randomly selected modifier
Slight Clamp Rework
- Placed clamps move consistently
- You can move clamps without having the item selected
- Clamp ammo -1 (3)
Small stuff
- Fixed some visual bugs
- Removed the mysterious planet that sometimes spawned in boss levels (that was a prototype of the moon modifier lol)
With the backflip and the modifiers done, there's not a lot of stuff to do left before I consider Mosa Lina finished! The next update will be the biggest one yet, but it will also take the longest. Expect more news in early March :)
We'll still push smaller fixes & tweaks and be around for bug reports, of course <3
see you soon,
josh
Changed files in this update