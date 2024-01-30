 Skip to content

Mosa Lina update for 30 January 2024

The Sometimes Update (& Mac Support)

Build 13315650

Yehaw!

More Modifiers

  • Sometimes there is a worm
  • Sometimes there are bombs
  • Sometimes there is the moon
  • Sometimes some solid tiles are loose
  • Sometimes some loose tiles are solid

Tim Apple is happy

  • We now have Mac support!

Rawer Random

  • Every Level in Raw Random is affected by a randomly selected modifier

Slight Clamp Rework

  • Placed clamps move consistently
  • You can move clamps without having the item selected
  • Clamp ammo -1 (3)

Small stuff

  • Fixed some visual bugs
  • Removed the mysterious planet that sometimes spawned in boss levels (that was a prototype of the moon modifier lol)

With the backflip and the modifiers done, there's not a lot of stuff to do left before I consider Mosa Lina finished! The next update will be the biggest one yet, but it will also take the longest. Expect more news in early March :)

We'll still push smaller fixes & tweaks and be around for bug reports, of course <3

see you soon,
josh

