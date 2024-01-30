Update, Version 20240130

English

[Loot]Added F.F.F Dan's Flyer to the item drop list on the following enemies: Businessmen, Bandits, The Infected Males in the Quarantined Neighborhood, The Possessed, and Crazed Survivors.

[Spell Fusion]You can now select any teammate in your group to do the spell fusion.

[Spell Fusion]Lowered the Elemental Proficiency requirement from 30 to 20 for single-target spells.

[Elemental Proficiency]Characters now gain more experience when their elemental proficiency level is low. Thus, they can gain early levels faster.

[Weapon Proficiency]Added a similar exp modifier on Weapon Proficiencies.

[Item]Any item that provides Weapon Proficiency experience now displays the experience a character gained after all modifiers.

[Maze underneath the House near the Paddy Field] Spellbooks of Adobe Spike and Spellbooks of Tremor may now appear in the chests on the 3rd floor.

[English Localization]The game now uses the default font of Windows as the default English font.

[Item]New Item: Blade Master's Handbook (It can be exchanged in the Dragon's Treasure.)

[Item]New Item: FPS Gaming Handbook (It can be exchanged at any GPA agent.)

[Dragon's Treasure]Increased the cost of the Kung-Fu Master's Handbook. (5 -> 8 because of the additional EXP it now can provide to characters with low fist proficiency)

[Dragon's Treasure]Reduced the cost of the Elixir of Tao (8000->500)

简体中文

【掉落物】在以下敌人的掉落列表中加入了FFF团传单：商人、强盗、被隔离的小区中被感染的男性、被附体之人、发狂的幸存者。

【法术融合】你现在可以选择任何一名角色来进行法术融合。

【法术融合】降低了单体法术需要的元素熟练度。（30->20）

【元素熟练度】角色现在会在熟练度较低时获得更多经验。从而，让他们在早期提升元素熟练度的速度更快。

【武器熟练度】对武器熟练度经验的获取加入了一个类似的修正。

【物品】任何提供武器熟练度的物品，现在会显示一个角色获得的相应的熟练度在各种修正之后的最终实际上获得的经验值数值。

【水田迷宫】3楼的宝箱中现在可能随机出现奥多比之刺的魔法书和震颤的魔法书

【英语本地化】游戏现在使用Windows系统的默认字体作为英语的默认字体。

【物品】新物品：刀剑使用指南 （可以在龍之宝库兑换）

【物品】新物品：第一人称射击游戏指南（可以和任何GPA特工兑换）

【龍之宝库】增加了功夫大师手册的价格。（5 -> 8 因为现在它对于低拳爪熟练度角色提供额外的经验的缘故。）

【龍之宝库】降低了道家仙药的价格（8000->500）

