Update 🔧 emerges from the darkness 🌌🦉

Dear Players,

We are pleased to deliver another dose of updates to our game. Our team is constantly expanding the game world by adding new graphical, auditory, and functional elements. These novelties are noticeable immediately, but in the last two updates, we introduced something more. For some time now, we have been intensively working on significant changes that will culminate in the soon-to-be-released update of special importance. We want to ensure that all introduced modifications will enhance your gaming experience. Thank you for your support and patience!

Stay with us and support us with your reviews. They motivate us to work and we still have the passion to update our adventure.

Best regards,

Real Invented Studio Team