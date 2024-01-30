 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Avium update for 30 January 2024

Avium v1.63

Share · View all patches · Build 13315582 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Titan's Tackle

  • A new ability that lets you sprint into enemies and slam them into walls or get them pinned in the kinetic acceleration of your sprint until they wipe out! You can even direct them into other enemies and 'Juggernaut' your way through them!

General Changes

  • Minor UI bug fixes.

  • Added new instructions to Tutorial Level.

  • Auto reload your current gun when you run out of ammo!

  • Added DLSS Settings to Settings Menu!

Thank you!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2622851 Depot 2622851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link