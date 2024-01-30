Avium v1.63

Titan's Tackle
- A new ability that lets you sprint into enemies and slam them into walls or get them pinned in the kinetic acceleration of your sprint until they wipe out! You can even direct them into other enemies and 'Juggernaut' your way through them!
General Changes
-
Minor UI bug fixes.
-
Added new instructions to Tutorial Level.
-
Auto reload your current gun when you run out of ammo!
-
Added DLSS Settings to Settings Menu!
*Starting a new game to load in the new changes is recommended.
Thank you!
Changed files in this update