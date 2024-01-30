The Lunar New Year Event

The ‘Year of the Dragon’ is here! Will you have the strength to survive the Game Master’s plans, the wisdom to deduce who is Infected, and the good fortune to survive the ritual? Jump into our powerful Lunar New Year event now!

When is the F2P release?

Deceit 2 will become free-to-play on Steam and release on consoles on the same day, which we will be announcing on 20th February. We really appreciate your patience as we work tirelessly to address your feedback in advance of our F2P launch.

Today we can confirm that players who’ve supported us by purchasing before F2P will automatically be granted the following:

The Werewolf pack Wyrtorn Terror An exclusive Curse (when playing the new Corrupted team) Items (These are being moved to DLC exclusive): Ball & Chain Adrenaline Bandage 1,100 Shillings



In addition, F2P and consoles will be launching with the following new features:

Character Levelling - level up each character individually, earning unique rewards and content as you do so.

- level up each character individually, earning unique rewards and content as you do so. The Crypt - Earn Key Fragments through playing the game that allows you to open the Crypt - a minigame where you can earn rewards, including those from past events (note: this does not include certain exclusive rewards like the Legacy skins).

- Earn Key Fragments through playing the game that allows you to open the Crypt - a minigame where you can earn rewards, including those from past events (note: this does not include certain exclusive rewards like the Legacy skins). Accolades - Accolade levelling and progression is being tweaked - with a bunch of new ones added. Additionally - certain Accolades will have hidden Titles that you can unlock when you reach certain milestones. Can you find them all?

- Accolade levelling and progression is being tweaked - with a bunch of new ones added. Additionally - certain Accolades will have hidden Titles that you can unlock when you reach certain milestones. Can you find them all? Season Pass - Deceit 2 seasons will run for 2 months - during which you can progress the Season to earn in-game currency to unlock special rewards for that Season. Players can also purchase the Season Pass with Shillings to unlock access to even more unlocks and rewards.

- Deceit 2 seasons will run for 2 months - during which you can progress the Season to earn in-game currency to unlock special rewards for that Season. Players can also purchase the Season Pass with Shillings to unlock access to even more unlocks and rewards. Variants - A plethora of new Variants for cosmetics are being added to allow you to customise your characters, unlockable through the Crypt.

- A plethora of new Variants for cosmetics are being added to allow you to customise your characters, unlockable through the Crypt. Custom Loading Screens - Unlock custom Loading Screens through the Crypt - so all of those Hans stans can truly show their love for him.

- Unlock custom Loading Screens through the Crypt - so all of those Hans stans can truly show their love for him. Implants - Plinths are being replaced one-to-one with Implants on the back of your hand, that will level up as you progress through the Accolade tiers.

- Plinths are being replaced one-to-one with Implants on the back of your hand, that will level up as you progress through the Accolade tiers. The Corrupted - A new third team you could be assigned to, with your own win condition adding chaos and confusion for everyone.

- A new third team you could be assigned to, with your own win condition adding chaos and confusion for everyone. Wyrtorn - Our first DLC - the Werewolf! This will be given for free as part of our migration to free-to-play. More on this above.

- Our first DLC - the Werewolf! This will be given for free as part of our migration to free-to-play. More on this above. Wurgen - Our second map - a secret laboratory that was once the hub for inhumane experiments, plunged into chaos when its tortured creatures run amok.

- Our second map - a secret laboratory that was once the hub for inhumane experiments, plunged into chaos when its tortured creatures run amok. And a variety of balancing, atmospheric, and bug fixing improvements along the way.

The Lunar New Year Event

Starting today and running until 20th February, try your luck at deceiving and framing, and find success at determining who is working against you.

Become the Mother (or Father, or Guardian) of Dragons! Collect dragon eggs across the map to gain Lunar points, which you can spend on the exclusive Lunar cosmetics.

Every Reality phase Dragon eggs will spawn across the map for you to pick up: every egg you collect will give you 250 points. A special Black dragon egg will spawn in the second Reality phase, which equates to a massive 5000 Lunar points!

Relight your fire with our Lunar Skins

Our Lunar New Year event introduces some spectacular Lunar-themed cosmetics, available in the Emporium for Shillings or Lunar Points:

Mysterious Golden Egg for 20,000 Lunar Points. But what will it hatch?

Lunar Southpaw Chang, Dragon Queen Lisa and Golden Dragon Nina: Celebrate the Lunar New Year in style for 600 Shillings or 10,000 Lunar Points.

Item skins: bring your A-Game with the item skins for the Knuckle Duster, Muzzle and Motion Tracker for 450 Shillings or 7,500 Lunar Points.

Lighting the way through the In-Between

You’ll also notice that Millhaven Asylum is decorated as if the employees abandoned it mid-way through a Lunar New Year party. Wander around and take in the dragon motifs, beautiful lanterns and pause to watch the fireworks in the sky.

Legacy of Terrors

The Legacy Reward Skins earned from all your hard work in Deceit 1 are now in-game!

Voted for by you, each of the six original characters from Deceit 1 now have these community-voted skins in Deceit 2.

So, you earned some groups in Deceit 1 - how do you pick your skins I hear you ask?! That’s easy - when you enter Deceit 2, it will recognise your Steam ID and bring through the data of how many skins you can collect. If you’ve earned one group, you can collect one skin. If you’ve earned all six groups, you can collect all six skins. The groups you’ve earned do not correspond with a specific group - you get to choose your favourites. Once you’ve checked that box and submitted your choice, there’s no takesy-backsy - so make sure you’re sure!

Enjoy the Lunar New Year update and we’ll see you in game!

Patch Notes

Audio

Added an audio effect to the Walkie Talkie voice chat.

Added an audio effect to the Infected voice chat.

Voice chat in the In-Between is now global, but is heavily modified by audio effects. As part of this you can also hear yourself when talking in this state.

You can now hear yourself through the Tannoy system when you use it.

Added several audio cues to draw you towards Tasks that are activated.

Added several audio cues for when you fail a Task.

Gameplay

You can now fail Tasks. Failing a Task causes them to be deactivated and outlines you to the Terrors. If the Task is one that you ‘zoom into’ then leaving it will automatically fail it.

The Matching Cards Task will now show you all of the cards face-up before you attempt to pair them. Picking an incorrect pair will cause the Task to fail.

The ‘Whack-A-Mole’ Tasks (e.g. the Freezers in the Morgue) will now allow you to interact with several doors at once. Picking the wrong one will fail the Task.

The Walkie Talkie has been reworked to give you a pair of Walkie Talkies instead of just the one. You can then give a Walkie Talkie to another player and exclusively talk with them.

Players using voice chat in the In-Between will now be outlined to the Terrors.

Crouching will now cause you to use a shorter range proximity chat, allowing you to whisper to nearby players.

You can now speak to other spectators when dead. You will also be able to talk with everyone once the final cinematic starts playing.

The ‘Silence’ mutation no longer stops players from using the Walkie Talkie and infected chat, but does stop players from using the Tannoy system.

[FIXED] Using the Muzzle on someone during the ‘Silence’ Mutation can cause the Muzzled player to become unmuted sooner than intended.

[FIXED] Infected players can’t see the outline on a Vulnerable player.

Tech

[FIXED] Players can sometimes incorrectly fail to load into the game, causing the game to fail to start.

UI

Players that are banned will now be shown what rule they broke when they open the game.

Added a debuff visual for the ‘Silence’ Mutation.

[FIXED] The button to stop matchmaking in the Menu’s top bar doesn’t work.

Translations & Localisation