Elvera update for 30 January 2024

[Early Access] Patch 1.0.9.

Elvera update for 30 January 2024

[Early Access] Patch 1.0.9.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey ELVERA Squad!

New update is here! I have heard your feedback and two most requested features are ready!

Mouse Sensitivity Option

Added mouse sensitivity adjustment. Range: 0.01 to 5.00. Settings outside this range will default to the nearest limit. Your setting saves and carries over between sessions, so no need to worry about setting it all over again.

Master Volume Slider

Introduced a master volume control. Like mouse sensitivity, this setting is saved and persists between game sessions to make your life easier.

Closing thoughts

Lastly, I would love to mention that ELVERA has reached 1,000 unique players as well as 25,000 downloads! Making a game that people enjoy was my dream, and seeing it come to life as my first Steam release has been amazing.

Thank you for making this possible!

Muska out!

