3.6.0 Reaper Update

This update introduces a new gun, a clip of the week feature, improved networking features, and tons of general improvements.
Main Menu
- Updated the main menu style look & feel
- Added a Clip of the Week to home page, clips will be chosen from our clips channel in discord
- Server list & quick join are sorted by most players
Combat Surf
- Added a new gun. The Reaper is a revolver with 6 rounds and high damage
- Added new arms & gloves models
- Slightly thickened up the player model
- Redesigned the buy menu
- Buy menu can only be opened when it is available (generally start of round/spawn protection)
- Weapons will automatically reload when they reach 0 ammo
- Added an option to hide the game bind hints from hud
- G-Lok now has damage falloff
- Shotgun does slightly less damage to head, slightly more damage to body
Networking
- Added a new prediction system. This helps reduce or eliminate lag in various scenarios such as swapping weapons and scoping in.
- Fixed a bug causing incorrect hit detection
Movement
- Bouncing up slopes has been removed, this also removes the powerful slope boosting. Sliding is more often the expected behaviour, and slope boost needs to be reconsidered/reimplemented.
