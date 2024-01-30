 Skip to content

Fragsurf update for 30 January 2024

3.6.0 Reaper Update

Share · View all patches · Build 13315454 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update introduces a new gun, a clip of the week feature, improved networking features, and tons of general improvements.

Join us on Discord @ https://discord.gg/fragsurf

  • Updated the main menu style look & feel
  • Added a Clip of the Week to home page, clips will be chosen from our clips channel in discord
  • Server list & quick join are sorted by most players
Combat Surf
  • Added a new gun. The Reaper is a revolver with 6 rounds and high damage
  • Added new arms & gloves models
  • Slightly thickened up the player model
  • Redesigned the buy menu
  • Buy menu can only be opened when it is available (generally start of round/spawn protection)
  • Weapons will automatically reload when they reach 0 ammo
  • Added an option to hide the game bind hints from hud
  • G-Lok now has damage falloff
  • Shotgun does slightly less damage to head, slightly more damage to body
Networking
  • Added a new prediction system. This helps reduce or eliminate lag in various scenarios such as swapping weapons and scoping in.
  • Fixed a bug causing incorrect hit detection
Movement
  • Bouncing up slopes has been removed, this also removes the powerful slope boosting. Sliding is more often the expected behaviour, and slope boost needs to be reconsidered/reimplemented.

Fragsurf Content Depot 1033411
