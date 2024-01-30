 Skip to content

Jigsaw-Land update for 30 January 2024

Avoid getting stuck at first puzzle

Build 13315386 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

If you fail to complete the first level (the one unlocked from the level selection menu), now the second time you fail to solve the puzzle a popup window will appear asking if you want to repeat the tutorial level.
This is to avoid getting stuck at the first puzzle of the game.

