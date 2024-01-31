 Skip to content

Phasmophobia update for 31 January 2024

Ascension | Hotfix v0.9.4.1

Ascension | Hotfix v0.9.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Smudge Sticks now block the Onryo’s hunt ability
  • If the Onryo is hunting and blows out a third candle, it will now cancel the Onryo hunt ability and no longer start a hunt after that hunt ends
  • Upgraded Unity version from 2022.3.5f1 to 2022.3.17f1

  • The bear in the Grafton Nursery has been moved so it doesn’t get stuck when the hiding spot is blocked
  • Fixed ghost navigation issues on Grafton Farmhouse
  • The bone will no longer spawn in the bath in Grafton
  • The monkey paw will no longer mark you as a hacker and only half revive the host if you tried to revive the host while they were dying
  • You can no longer change your system clock to skip ahead to another week or days challenge
  • The fog will no longer be inside of the Prison truck
  • The ghost can no longer get stuck behind walls in Willow
  • The ghost can no longer get stuck inside the tree in Woodwind
  • You can no longer get stuck behind one of the fuse boxes on Maple Campsite
  • You can no longer get on top of the table in Storage Tent 2 in Maple Campsite

If you experience any issues or want to give feedback, please join the official Phasmophobia Discord : https://discord.gg/phasmophobia
Thanks,

The Kinetic Games Team

