Update 0.9.8B is live! (Black Screen Issue & Chainsaw bug fixed)

Update 0.9.8B is live to fix two of the most reported issues.

The next few updates will include new building fires setup with the new system as well as more fixes to reported issues. We are also aware of a lot of users crashing on loading due to running out of memory. Lowering your texture resolution in the main menu in settings can help alleviate this issue. Also if your game starts in windowed mode and low resolution, hit Alt+Enter to maximize the game window and go to settings to set your resolution. Hit apply and then save. Thanks for your patience!

Fixed screen going black after 20 minutes fighting a fire with the new fire system

Fixed pressing 6 with a chainsaw holstered not allowing you to equip the chainsaw