We are preparing for Meta launch and need to make sure certain bugs and features are working.
Daily challenges and Daily tasks should be working correctly now
Cosmetics variants should be correctly added to wardrobe now. If cosmetics are not working please login again. The game will fix your cosmetics when you log in.
Monkey See Monkey Doo Doo update for 30 January 2024
2.4.17 BUG PATCHES
