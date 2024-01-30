 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monkey See Monkey Doo Doo update for 30 January 2024

2.4.17 BUG PATCHES

Share · View all patches · Build 13315287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We are preparing for Meta launch and need to make sure certain bugs and features are working.
Daily challenges and Daily tasks should be working correctly now
Cosmetics variants should be correctly added to wardrobe now. If cosmetics are not working please login again. The game will fix your cosmetics when you log in.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2233581 Depot 2233581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link