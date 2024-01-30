Specific Fixes

Fixes:
- Fixed bug where Skulliolo and The Cape didn't appear correctly.
Changes:
- Slimes are now brighter;;
- Many enemies have had their hit points reduced;;
- A very secret room has been added...
