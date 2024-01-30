 Skip to content

Halloween is Crazy as Hell update for 30 January 2024

Specific Fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes:

  • Fixed bug where Skulliolo and The Cape didn't appear correctly.

Changes:

  • Slimes are now brighter;;
  • Many enemies have had their hit points reduced;;
  • A very secret room has been added...

Changed files in this update

