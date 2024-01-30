 Skip to content

UNDERDOGS update for 30 January 2024

Release Notes - v1.0.1

UNDERDOGS update for 30 January 2024

Release Notes - v1.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

FUN

  • Physics on PC build now run at double the frame rate (40hz to 80hz). Enjoy the increased accuracy!
  • Jungledogs heads now have updated model

BUG FIXES

  • Overheat status can carry between fights, causing PWR 0% to show in garage
  • Corruption in save files can happen when starting a new run from Hangar
  • Roach breakdance and glitch all over the arena
  • Minor bugfixes to encounters

BALANCING

  • Repair Kits heal less
  • Tweaks to REPAIR encounters balance
  • Difficulty level tweaks for first runs in career

