Release Notes - v1.0.1

FUN
- Physics on PC build now run at double the frame rate (40hz to 80hz). Enjoy the increased accuracy!
- Jungledogs heads now have updated model
BUG FIXES
- Overheat status can carry between fights, causing PWR 0% to show in garage
- Corruption in save files can happen when starting a new run from Hangar
- Roach breakdance and glitch all over the arena
- Minor bugfixes to encounters
BALANCING
- Repair Kits heal less
- Tweaks to REPAIR encounters balance
- Difficulty level tweaks for first runs in career
