Patch 1.0.3 is up now

Adjustments
- Reduced the maximum distance at which the tether will form when using the "Tethered" special condition.
- Adjusted the spawns in Carsley Castle (full).
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a case where players would not get the "Raver" skin when playing for the first time.
- Fixed the Anomaly not being included in the statistics screen.
- Fixed a major bug that caused the camera to spin endlessly for some people that had specific devices plugged in, such as controllers.
- Fixed an issue with text getting cut off in some languages in the tutorial.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Cartomancer's deck to reset after opening the statistics screen.
