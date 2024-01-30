 Skip to content

Remnant Records update for 30 January 2024

Patch 1.0.3 is up now

Adjustments

  • Reduced the maximum distance at which the tether will form when using the "Tethered" special condition.
  • Adjusted the spawns in Carsley Castle (full).

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a case where players would not get the "Raver" skin when playing for the first time.
  • Fixed the Anomaly not being included in the statistics screen.
  • Fixed a major bug that caused the camera to spin endlessly for some people that had specific devices plugged in, such as controllers.
  • Fixed an issue with text getting cut off in some languages in the tutorial.
  • Fixed a bug that caused the Cartomancer's deck to reset after opening the statistics screen.

