 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AI Roguelite update for 31 January 2024

Fixed performance issues and local image gen

Share · View all patches · Build 13315252 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed some memory leaks which were slowing down the game after pressing Undo many times
  • Fixed issue with local image gen sometimes not working at all
  • Added save cleaning logic: When pressing save and exit, unused images and sounds will be deleted
  • Fixed error when using non-instruct-style story with instruct-style event checks when failing a quest task
  • Fixed crafting exploit by disabling crafting tabs while AI is crafting
  • Improved scrolling speed consistency

Changed files in this update

AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link