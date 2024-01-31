- Fixed some memory leaks which were slowing down the game after pressing Undo many times
- Fixed issue with local image gen sometimes not working at all
- Added save cleaning logic: When pressing save and exit, unused images and sounds will be deleted
- Fixed error when using non-instruct-style story with instruct-style event checks when failing a quest task
- Fixed crafting exploit by disabling crafting tabs while AI is crafting
- Improved scrolling speed consistency
AI Roguelite update for 31 January 2024
Fixed performance issues and local image gen
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
AI Roguelike Content Depot 1889621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update