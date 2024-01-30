Patch 1.2.0 - Fishy business

After a long hard sleep over the holiday season, Sven has finally risen to bring you more happy endings with new content and improvements.

We heard your feedback and have added a new level to each of the five areas. Additionally, our fluffy friends have familiarized themselves with entirely new positions for more pleasure and enjoyment. Anyone who has wondered how to execute the Twisted Wheelbarrow or the Spooning Caress with maximum satisfaction and minimum collateral damage, can now do so by discovering these new positions in brand new challenges.



Befitting the current zodiac sign, a wise shepherd once said: “Fish are friends, but hard to see underwater.” Although it's better when it's wetter, those mythical creatures show up at the shores to spend some time with their favorite ball of floof.

Having appeared since the ever-first Sven Game, they have now resurfaced in Sven – Completely Screwed: the marvelous Mersheep!

Having had one or two too many over the holiday festivities, several empty barrels are now floating in the water, opening up new pathways. But beware, Sven has put on a few pounds for the winter, making keeping balance that little bit harder!

In the last patch, we added new difficulties with additional Larses and Wotans trying to stop the show in each level. These reinforcements are now sporting a new look so they can whip Sven’s wooly behind in even more style.

Caught gaming at work again? Fear not, for we offer a well-known, but almost extinct, solution: the boss button!

Simply press the ‘b’-key for perfect camouflage if you hear your boss’ footsteps behind you while screwing around at your workplace.

New content:

5 new levels, one per area

5 new unlockable positions and challenges

Mersheep now emerge near water

New skins for additional enemies

Sinking barrels as new game element

PC only: boss button for more discretion at your workspace

Improvements:

Small changes to avoid getting stuck in multiple levels

Revised tutorial

Sheep now avoid Sven when being chased by enemies

Sven doesn’t enter blocked areas when leaving a puddle anymore

Enemies now keep chasing Sven after he was shocked by an electrical fence

Bugfixes: