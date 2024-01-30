- added a few more dialogue lines to one cutscene
- changed leader skills of salamonty to make the hp/mp regen state happen only at a chance
- added some dialogue to a few gangster NPCs
Animalistic Worlds update for 30 January 2024
Placing fixes on the lifeless bodies of the bugs
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2766291 Depot 2766291
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update