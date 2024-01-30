 Skip to content

Animalistic Worlds update for 30 January 2024

Placing fixes on the lifeless bodies of the bugs

  • added a few more dialogue lines to one cutscene
  • changed leader skills of salamonty to make the hp/mp regen state happen only at a chance
  • added some dialogue to a few gangster NPCs

