🗺️ Final Update for Rooms of Realities is now available 🌊

Attention, Adventurers: it's time for the finishing touches in Rooms of Realities

Some history:

🔎Do you remember how it all started? First, we prepared a demo of Rooms of Realities, and on June 13, 2023, we launched the Early Access of the game. In that version, the entire "In the Shadows of the Pyramid" scenario was available. We were also ready for your feedback and to introduce further corrections and stories into the game.

Then, following the roadmap, we introduced further improvements to the game, as well as a new scenario, "The Forsaken Asylum" (in July), and the final set of escape rooms collected in "Nemo's Mysterious Formula" scenario (in August). This progression culminated in the release of the full version of the game on November 17, 2023, which included, among other features, Victory Rooms that allow you to pose for fancy, cool photos after completing the scenarios.

What now:

🔎Almost half a year has passed since the release of the full version of Rooms of Realities, and this project continues to bring us immense joy. We are pleased to announce another update aimed at enhancing the aspect of the game you've most frequently inquired about - extending the duration of the third act in the "The Forsaken Asylum" scenario.

The Final Update also enhances interactions with certain items, especially levers, and optimizes game physics, particularly during online play with friends.

What’s next?

🔎We know that many of you enjoyed our approach to virtual Escape Rooms and that some of you would like to see more Rooms of Realities. Currently, we are not yet ready to reveal our future plans, but stay tuned to see what else we come up with in the future!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1917810/Rooms_of_Realities/

~ Bluekey & Gamedust Team