- costs for various powers adjusted (projection, grave chant, etc)
- Projection now performs all stand still actions on initial attack, if unencumbered and flexible
- Robe of gore ally-damage action changed to flat damage
- Oozemancy attacking fixed, hopefully
- Mindhunter changed, now gains +1 speed per point of dex, redeals 200% of psychic damage as blood to an adjacent enemy, if unencumbered
- Astrohunting on-kill trigger now requires nakedness
- removed projective retort / aura from enemies --- was creating a lot of performance issues, want to figure out a better way to do it
- Lochra berserk gain reduced to 2 (I'm almost always using Lochra)
- Naqui max +Attune raised to 30, Attune now increases armor by 20
- Obar death message fixed
- Added "you are invigorated by the cycle" life bonuses upon gaining Strength / Vitality
- attempted to make it so item-derived effects show up as the item name in the log
- Added Forest Mask
- Added Fire Mask
- Added Ragna Axe (void)
Path of Achra update for 30 January 2024
version 0.9.5.0 fire mask
Patchnotes via Steam Community
