Path of Achra update for 30 January 2024

version 0.9.5.0 fire mask

30 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • costs for various powers adjusted (projection, grave chant, etc)
  • Projection now performs all stand still actions on initial attack, if unencumbered and flexible
  • Robe of gore ally-damage action changed to flat damage
  • Oozemancy attacking fixed, hopefully
  • Mindhunter changed, now gains +1 speed per point of dex, redeals 200% of psychic damage as blood to an adjacent enemy, if unencumbered
  • Astrohunting on-kill trigger now requires nakedness
  • removed projective retort / aura from enemies --- was creating a lot of performance issues, want to figure out a better way to do it
  • Lochra berserk gain reduced to 2 (I'm almost always using Lochra)
  • Naqui max +Attune raised to 30, Attune now increases armor by 20
  • Obar death message fixed
  • Added "you are invigorated by the cycle" life bonuses upon gaining Strength / Vitality
  • attempted to make it so item-derived effects show up as the item name in the log
  • Added Forest Mask
  • Added Fire Mask
  • Added Ragna Axe (void)

